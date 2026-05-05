'Resident Evil' director says fan-favourite characters like Leon aren’t going anywhere

Director Koshi Nakanishi made it clear that the studio has no intention of replacing its core cast with a new generation of characters

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 5 May 2026, 4:28 PM
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As Resident Evil Requiem leans into darker themes and the fragility of its long-standing heroes, fans may be wondering if this is the beginning of the end for characters like Leon Scott Kennedy.

The game toys with that very idea. Spoiler alert: Leon is portrayed as worn down and facing a mysterious infection that threatens his life, raising the stakes in a way that feels unusually final for the series. But according to Capcom, that doesn’t mean the franchise is ready to move on from its most iconic faces.

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In an interview with Eurogamer, director Koshi Nakanishi made it clear that the studio has no intention of replacing its core cast with a new generation of characters.

“We don’t really feel the need to replace [them] with younger characters,” Nakanishi said, addressing speculation about the future of the series.

That includes mainstays like Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine, both of whom have been part of the franchise for decades. Despite the timeline moving forward with each entry, Capcom isn’t strictly ageing its characters in real time.

Instead of treating age as a limiting factor, the studio appears to be taking a more flexible approach. Nakanishi suggested that characters like Leon can continue to return in future games regardless of where they fall on the timeline.

In fact, he even joked that Leon could still headline a game well into old age, and fans would likely still buy into it.

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