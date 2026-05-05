PlayStation users could get refunds from $7.8 million digital store lawsuit settlement

Sony PlayStation users who bought certain digital games between 2019 and 2023 may be eligible for refunds after a court preliminarily approved a $7.85 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit.

What the lawsuit claims

Sony was accused of monopolising the market and forcing consumers to pay inflated prices for specific digital games purchased through the PlayStation Store, according to Saveri Law Firm LLP. Plaintiffs allege the company violated federal antitrust law and certain state laws.

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Sony has denied any wrongdoing, and the court hasn't determined whether the company actually broke any laws.

Who's eligible for PlayStation Store refunds?

To qualify for the settlement, consumers must have purchased one or more specific Sony video games through the PlayStation Store between April 1, 2019, and December 31, 2023.

Eligible games include The Last of Us, Call of Duty: Classic, and Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China, among others. A complete list of eligible games is available on the settlement website.

How PlayStation users will be compensated

Instead of direct cash payments, some users may receive compensation as PlayStation Network (PSN) account credits deposited into their PSN accounts, according to settlement documents.

The Northern District of California preliminarily approved the proposed settlement, but a fairness hearing is scheduled for October 15, 2026, to finalise approval and determine how the settlement amount will be distributed among class members.

Background on the case

The lawsuit stems from Sony's 2019 decision to prohibit other retailers from selling download codes for digital PlayStation games. Plaintiffs estimated the class size at over 4.4 million individuals.

US District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín initially declined to approve the settlement in July 2025, per Reuters, but has now given preliminary approval.

The settlement website clarifies that the case "does not claim that PlayStation digital games are defective"; it focuses solely on pricing practices related to Sony's digital storefront monopoly.

PlayStation users who believe they qualify should check the settlement website for details on how to submit a claim before the October hearing.

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