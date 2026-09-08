PlayStation to introduce UAE dirham; payments to be temporarily disabled during update

PlayStation will replace US dollar as the official currency in UAE with the dirham, media reports said on Tuesday. This means that UAE users will soon see prices, charges and receipts in their local currency.

According to a customer notice sent out by PlayStation, users do not have to do anything on their accounts. The storefront will simply go through a maintenance upgrade from October 5 to October 8, during which the currency switch will occur.

Customers have been notified that payments and wallet top-ups will not work during this maintenance period, reports said. This includes credit cards, debit cards and other payment methods.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Not just UAE, but users in Saudi Arabia too will see payments in their local currency after the maintenance window ends on October 8, with prices and charges shown in riyals.

The notice to customers also informed them that the PlayStation 3 store will be closed for payments from October 5. It does not mention whether this closure will affect existing PS3 purchases.