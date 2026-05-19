PlayStation Plus price hike from May 20: What it means for UAE gamers

Sony is increasing the price of its PlayStation Plus subscription service for new subscribers, becoming the latest gaming giant to raise prices amid ongoing hardware and component cost pressures.

According to an announcement shared through the official PlayStation social channels, the price changes will take effect from May 20. The one-month PlayStation Plus Essential plan will rise from $10 to $11, while the three-month subscription will jump from $25 to $28.

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Sony attributed the increase to “ongoing market conditions”.

Starting May 20, PlayStation Plus prices for new customers will increase in select regions. Due to ongoing market conditions, prices will start at $10.99 USD / â¬9.99 EUR / Â£7.99 GBP for 1-month subscriptions and $27.99 USD / â¬27.99 EUR / Â£21.99 GBP for 3-month subscriptions.â¦ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 18, 2026

At the moment, the increase appears to affect only the PS Plus Essential tier, which is the entry-level subscription option required for online multiplayer access on PS4 and PS5 consoles. Subscribers also receive monthly downloadable games and exclusive discounts through the service.

The company has also clarified that the new pricing mainly applies to new customers, including users who previously cancelled their subscriptions and want to rejoin. Existing subscribers in most regions are not immediately affected, although users in countries such as India and Turkey may see different changes.

Khaleej Times reached out to Sony for clarification regarding pricing changes in the UAE, but the company has not yet commented on regional pricing adjustments.

The picture below shows the current prices of PlayStation Plus' basic tier in the UAE.

The move follows Sony’s recent PS5 hardware price increase earlier this year. Industry analysts have linked these hikes to growing global demand for memory components and storage solutions, fuelled largely by the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure and data centres. The resulting shortages have driven up costs for RAM and SSDs, impacting both console makers and PC hardware manufacturers alike.

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