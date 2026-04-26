PlayStation digital games show 30-day expiry: What it means for gamers

Sony is facing scrutiny over reports claiming PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles now require online check-ins every 30 days for digital game purchases, though the issue appears to be an unintentional bug rather than new DRM (Digital Rights Management) policy.

How the controversy started

The issue surfaced April 24 when homebrew content creator Modded Hardware uploaded a video showing digital games purchased from March onwards on PS4 displaying expiration dates similar to PlayStation Plus subscriptions when running firmware 13.50.

The story gained traction after Lance McDonald posted on X: "Hugely terrible DRM has now been rolled out to all PS4 and PS5 digital games. Every digital game you buy now requires an online check-in every 30 days."

DoesItPlay, a video game preservation community, replicated the issue and confirmed that PS4 digital purchases show expiration dates in system information. However, no evidence has emerged confirming games actually stop functioning after 30 days.

On April 25, DoesItPlay posted an update stating they received word from an anonymous insider that the DRM issue is an "unintentional" bug. According to the source, Sony accidentally broke something while fixing an exploit, creating confusing UI elements the company didn't consider urgent.

Limited PS5 Evidence

While multiple sources claim the issue affects PS5 consoles, direct evidence remains scarce. Most documentation focuses on PlayStation 4 systems running recent firmware.

Regardless of whether this specific incident proves to be a bug, the controversy highlights ongoing concerns about digital game ownership and always-online requirements. The gaming industry's shift toward all-digital distribution continues to raise questions about player control and ownership rights.

Sony has not issued an official statement clarifying whether this represents intentional PlayStation DRM policy or a firmware bug requiring correction.

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