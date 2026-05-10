PlayStation 6 release date and pricing still unknown, says Sony CEO

The PlayStation 6 may still be years away, but Sony has finally offered one of its clearest updates yet on the company’s next-generation console plans, and it is not good news for gamers.

During its latest financial results briefing, Sony confirmed that it has not yet decided on either the launch timing or pricing for the PS6. According to Sony president and CEO Hiroki Totoki, ongoing global supply issues and rising component costs are forcing the company to rethink its strategy carefully.

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“We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console, or at what prices,” Totoki said during the earnings call.

RAM shortages could affect the PS6

One of the biggest concerns appears to be the growing cost of memory components like RAM, which continue to rise amid worldwide supply shortages and increasing AI-driven demand.

Totoki explained that memory prices are expected to remain high through the 2027 financial year, making it difficult for Sony to lock in a sustainable pricing strategy for its next console generation.

The company is also reportedly exploring ways to reduce costs, including possible changes to its business model.

Could this be the longest PlayStation neneration yet?

If the PS6 does not arrive until 2028, the current console generation would become Sony’s longest-running PlayStation era to date.

That possibility comes at an interesting time for the gaming giant. Earlier this year, Sony increased the price of the PlayStation 5 in multiple regions, including hikes affecting the PS5 Pro and Digital Edition models.

The impact appears significant. Sony revealed that PS5 hardware sales dropped by 46 per cent year-over-year, with 1.5 million units sold during the last quarter ending March 31.

Still, the company’s gaming division remains profitable. Lifetime PS5 sales have now reached 93.7 million units, while operating income in Sony’s gaming business rose by 12 per cent despite a reported $565 million loss linked to Bungie.

Sony also highlighted that the vast majority of its game sales are now digital, reflecting the industry’s ongoing shift away from physical media.

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