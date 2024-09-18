E-Paper

'Overwatch 2' celebrates two years with three-week event

The event will feature the return of some of its most beloved game modes from the past year

by

CT Desk
Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 1:11 PM

Last updated: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 1:17 PM

As Overwatch 2 approaches its second anniversary on October 4, fans of the popular team-based shooter can look forward to an exciting celebration. Starting September 24, Overwatch 2 will host a three-week event featuring the return of some of its most beloved game modes from the past year. Each week, players will get to enjoy different game modes that span both PvP and PvE experiences, offering a fun variety of challenges and opportunities for rewards.

The Overwatch 2 anniversary event kicks off with a bang, offering a rotation of iconic game modes that have made their mark over the last year. The event spans three weeks, with each week bringing two game modes to the forefront. Here’s the breakdown:


Week 1 (September 24-30): Beast Hunt and Community Crafted

Week 2 (October 1-7): April Fools 2024 and Cosmic Crisis

Week 3 (October 8-14): Mirrorwatch and Prop Hunt

Alongside the return of these fan-favorite game modes, the Overwatch 2 blog teased event-specific rewards for players to earn. While details remain under wraps, past anniversary events have rewarded players with in-game cosmetics, Battle Pass experience, and Overwatch Credits. There’s no word yet on whether the Anniversary Store will return, but players may want to save their Credits just in case.

Additionally, Overwatch 2 players can participate in the ongoing Overwatch 2 x World of Warcraft crossover event, which runs through the end of September. Completing in-game challenges during this event offers a chance to earn exclusive sprays, name cards, titles, and experience.

After the anniversary event wraps up, fans can gear up for the launch of Season 13, which kicks off on October 15. It remains to be seen if this will coincide with the final week of the anniversary celebration, but one thing is clear—Overwatch 2 has plenty in store for its player base over the next month.

CT Desk

