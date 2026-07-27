New God of War game starring Kratos confirmed after Laufey

Kratos is not hanging up the Leviathan Axe just yet.

Santa Monica Studio has confirmed that another Kratos-led God of War game will follow God of War Laufey, with the two stories directly connected. Studio head of creative Cory Barlog revealed the plans during the game’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

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Barlog stopped short of revealing a title, setting, release window or target platform for Kratos’ next adventure. He did, however, explain that Faye’s upcoming journey is designed to continue the existing saga while laying the groundwork for what comes next.

That makes God of War Laufey more than a standalone detour. The PS5 game shifts the spotlight to Faye, Kratos’ wife and Atreus’ mother, after she awakens following her funeral. She must fight through the Everywhen, an afterlife where creatures from different mythologies exist together, while trying to protect the plans she left behind for her family.

PlayStation has confirmed that God of War Laufey will be released for PS5 on February 16, 2027. It is currently available to wishlist, although pricing and pre-order details have not been announced.

The news should reassure players concerned that Kratos was being replaced as the face of the series. Following Laufey’s reveal, Santa Monica Studio said it had “many more stories to tell” with the Spartan warrior.

Kratos is also returning through the previously announced remake of the original Greek trilogy. That project remains in the early stages of development and does not yet have a release date.

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