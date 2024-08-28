Multiplayer Beta: How to play 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6' before it releases

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 3:48 PM

As the release date for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 approaches, excitement among players is building to a fever pitch. The game, set to launch on October 25, promises to deliver a thrilling spy-thriller-themed experience, transporting players back to the 90s with a gripping Campaign, Multiplayer, and the much-anticipated return of round-based Zombies. For those eager to get a head start, the Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Beta offers an early chance to dive into the action.

Early Access dates and availability

Activision has announced that the Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Beta will kick off with an early access period starting on August 30 at 9pm in the UAE. This initial phase will be available exclusively to players who have pre-ordered the game or are Xbox Game Pass holders. This window will run until September 4 at 9pm, giving early access players nearly a full week to test out the new multiplayer features.

After this exclusive period, the Beta will open up to all players across all platforms. From September 6 at 9pm until September 9, 9pm, anyone can jump into the action and experience the latest in the Call of Duty franchise.

How to access the Beta

Players who already have Call of Duty and MW3 Season 5 Reloaded installed can pre-download the Black Ops 6 Beta content starting August 28, ensuring they are ready to go as soon as the Beta goes live. For those without the game installed, the Beta can be accessed through the store of their respective gaming platforms.

What to expect in the Beta

While detailed information about the specific content of the Beta is still under wraps, players can expect a taste of what Black Ops 6 has to offer in its multiplayer mode. Given the game's 90s spy-thriller theme, the Beta will likely feature a mix of classic and innovative gameplay elements, designed to immerse players in this tense and covert era.