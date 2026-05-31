'Modern Warfare 4' release date confirmed: Campaign, multiplayer, and Switch 2 details

Activision has officially lifted the curtain on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, the next entry in the blockbuster first-person shooter franchise. Developed by Infinity Ward, the game launches on October 23, 2026, bringing players a globe-spanning campaign, overhauled multiplayer systems, and the return of DMZ.

This year's story takes the series back to modern geopolitical conflict, centering on a rapidly escalating war on the Korean Peninsula. Players step into the boots of Private Park, a young South Korean soldier caught in the middle of a full-scale North Korean invasion. At the same time, fan-favourite character Captain Price finds himself operating outside official channels as he hunts a dangerous weapon capable of triggering a global catastrophe.

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The campaign will take players across multiple international locations, including urban warfare in New York City, high-speed vehicle chases through Paris, SAS operations in Mumbai, and large-scale trench battles in Korea.

On the multiplayer side, Infinity Ward is introducing Ballistic Authority, a new system designed to deliver what the studio describes as its most realistic gunplay yet. The game launches with 12 core multiplayer maps set in locations around the world.

One of the biggest additions is Kill Block, a new multiplayer arena that dynamically changes its layout between rounds. According to Activision, the map can reconfigure itself into more than 500 different variations, ensuring matches rarely play out the same way twice.

Meanwhile, DMZ is making its return as Call of Duty's extraction-based mode. Players can deploy solo or with squads into evolving combat zones where objectives, threats, and opportunities change with every match. More information about DMZ is expected on June 7.

Modern Warfare 4 is also receiving a renewed focus on PC, with Infinity Ward and Beenox working together to improve performance, responsiveness, graphics settings, and customization options.

The game launches on October 23 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and, for the first time, Nintendo Switch 2. Players who pre-order will receive Open Beta Early Access, the Hunter Killer Operator Skin, and a 10 per cent loyalty discount.

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