Michael De Santa DLC demand grows in GTA Online community

His mantra is to ‘keep your head down and focus on work’
Fans of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online are rallying behind a call for Michael De Santa to receive his own DLC in the game's online universe, and the actor behind the character, Ned Luke, has chimed in on the discussion. While excitement mounts among players of GTA Online and GTA 5 hopeful for a Michael update, it remains uncertain whether this wish will materialize.
GTA Online has already integrated content featuring Trevor and Franklin, two of GTA 5's three protagonists. Despite mixed reactions to the Dr. Dre DLC, Franklin's return was warmly welcomed after years of anticipation. However, Michael's absence from the online realm continues to be a point of contention among fans eager for his inclusion.
Recent buzz around Michael reignited with the announcement of the Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC, which reintroduces Maude, a character from the game's main story. One fan lamented that almost every story mode character had returned except Michael, prompting another to humorously suggest that Ned Luke should demand entry to the motion capture studio for new DLC recording. Luke noticed the tweet and responded with a teasing remark, "Wouldn't that be nice?"
This response sparked widespread excitement, with some interpreting it as a hint towards future Michael content. However, many tempered expectations, acknowledging that Luke's engagement likely reflects his fondness for the fanbase rather than insider knowledge. Given the strict non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) typical in the industry, any potential return of Luke to the franchise would remain tightly guarded until an official announcement.
Luke has been known to interact regularly with the GTA community, playing the game on streams and participating in humorous fan videos. While he appears open to reprising his role as Michael, any plans from Rockstar would undoubtedly be kept confidential until ready for public disclosure, even in the event of another leak.
