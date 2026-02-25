Marvel’s 'Wolverine' release date revealed: When is it coming to the UAE?
The game follows Logan as he searches for answers about his past, unleashing brutal claw combat and relentless rage along the way
- PUBLISHED: Wed 25 Feb 2026, 1:44 PM
After years of silence and speculation, Insomniac Games has officially confirmed the release date for Marvel's Wolverine, and UAE gamers won’t have to wait much longer.
In a surprise social media announcement on February 24, the studio stated: “Let’s cut to the chase: Marvel’s Wolverine launches September 15, 2026.”