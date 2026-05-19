Marvel's 'Wolverine' PC release in doubt as Sony rethinks strategy

Sony appears to be rethinking its PC gaming strategy, with new reports suggesting that future first-party PlayStation single-player titles may remain exclusive to the PS5 instead of eventually launching on PC.

According to a report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, Hermen Hulst (CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment) confirmed during a recent internal town hall meeting that narrative-driven first-party games will now stay console-exclusive to PlayStation platforms.

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If true, that would mark a major shift for the company after years of gradually bringing blockbuster titles to PC. Games such as God of War Ragnarök, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Ghost of Tsushima, all eventually made their way to PC, often months or years after their original PS5 launch.

Under the reported new direction, titles including Ghost of Yotei, Saros, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, and Marvel's Wolverine may never arrive on PC at all.

The move suggests Sony is once again prioritising console exclusivity to drive PS5 sales, particularly for cinematic single-player experiences that have long defined the PlayStation brand. For years, PC ports were viewed as a way to generate additional revenue while introducing PlayStation franchises to a wider audience. There was also hope that PC players might eventually purchase a PS5 to continue those franchises on console.

Interestingly, IGN points out that the reported strategy appears focused mainly on single-player games. Multiplayer titles could still launch on PC, especially after the massive success of Helldivers 2 on Steam and PS5 simultaneously.

The news also arrives at a time when competitors are reassessing exclusivity strategies. Microsoft has increasingly embraced multiplatform releases, with games like Fable and Forza Horizon 6 reportedly planned for PS5.

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