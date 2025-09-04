  • search in Khaleej Times
Irish actor Patrick Gibson to voice James Bond in IO Interactive’s '007 First Light' video game

The upcoming video, slated to release in March 2026, explores the origin story of the world’s most famous spy, following a young, resourceful, and occasionally reckless recruit

Published: Thu 4 Sept 2025, 4:35 PM

Patrick Gibson, known for his role in Dexter: Original Sin, is stepping into the iconic shoes of James Bond for the upcoming video game 007 First Light, a collaboration between IO Interactive and Amazon. The game was previewed during the September 2025 State of Play, offering fans their first glimpse of Bond in his formative years at MI6.

007 First Light explores the origin story of the world’s most famous spy, following a young, resourceful, and occasionally reckless recruit navigating MI6’s rigorous training program. Players will experience Bond’s early missions, learning what shapes him into the legendary agent audiences know today.

Gibson will be joined by a talented cast bringing MI6’s supporting characters to life: Lennie James as Greenway, Priyanga Burford as M, Alastair Mackenzie as Q, Kiera Lester as Moneypenny, and Noémie Nakai as Ms. Roth. Together, they promise to deliver a cinematic and immersive storytelling experience for players.

The game is set for release on March 27, 2026, across PC, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch 2. The standard edition is available to pre-order for $69.99, with an automatic upgrade to the deluxe edition for pre-orders, which includes cosmetic features and 24-hour early access. IO Interactive is also offering a special edition priced at $299.99, featuring deluxe content, a Golden Gun figurine, certificate of authenticity, steel case with magnet, Golden Gun weapon skin, and the Obsidian Gold suit.

While the gaming world has now found its James Bond, the live-action franchise is yet to confirm the next actor to take on the role. Denis Villeneuve has been announced to helm the next 007 film entry, a project he has described as leaving him “absolutely thrilled.”