How to pre-order 'GTA 6' in the UAE and what comes with each edition

After years of speculation, leaks and anticipation, Rockstar Games finally opens pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI on June 25 at midnight (local time).

The long-awaited sequel launches on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and is already shaping up to be one of the biggest entertainment launches of all time.

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For gamers in the UAE, here's everything worth knowing before hitting that pre-order button when clock strikes midnight.

How much does GTA 6 cost?

Rockstar has confirmed two editions of the game.

The standard edition of GTA 6 is priced at $79.99, which translates to roughly Dh295 before local taxes and retailer pricing. While that makes it more expensive than the traditional $69.99 AAA game price point, it falls below predictions that Rockstar could charge $100 for the base version.

Players looking for extra content can opt for the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition, which costs $99.99 (around Dh370).

What's included in the Ultimate edition?

The Ultimate Edition comes packed with exclusive digital content tied to protagonists Jason and Lucia's story.

Highlights include the iconic '95 Grotti Cheetah sports car, the Shitzu Squalo boat, exclusive weapons, custom clothing, tattoos, garage upgrades, vehicle modification shops and several bonus missions.

For longtime Grand Theft Auto fans, it's a substantial package that is likely to be one of the most popular premium editions Rockstar has ever released.

Pre-order bonus content

Anyone who pre-orders either edition before launch will receive the Vintage Vice City Pack.

The bonus includes exclusive outfits for Jason and Lucia, a 1955 Vapid Stanier vehicle and a Tropical Pattern Weapon Skin inspired by the neon-soaked aesthetic of the original Vice City.

Watch the trailer below:

Where can UAE gamers pre-order GTA 6?

Digital pre-orders are available through the PlayStation Store and Xbox's Microsoft Store. Physical editions are also expected to be available through major UAE retailers, including Virgin Megastore, Jumbo Electronics, Geekay and Amazon UAE closer to launch.

GTA 6 pre-load date confirmed

Rockstar has confirmed that pre-loading begins on November 12, giving players a full week to download the game before release day. That will be especially useful given expectations that GTA 6 could be one of the largest game downloads ever released.

Sony has already highlighted several PlayStation-specific enhancements. GTA 6 will support the PS5's DualSense adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, Tempest 3D Audio and ultra-fast SSD loading.

While no platform-exclusive content has been announced, Sony is positioning PlayStation as the best place to experience Vice City on day one.

With pre-orders now open and a November launch locked in, the countdown to what could become the biggest game release in history has officially begun.

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