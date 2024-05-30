E-Paper

Halo Infinite's Operation Tenrai 4 set to launch with exciting additions

Free 20-Tier Battle Pass and fresh challenges await in the samurai-themed event

By CT Desk

Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 4:44 PM

Last updated: Thu 30 May 2024, 4:45 PM

343 Industries, the developer behind Halo Infinite, has unveiled a new trailer heralding the return of the beloved Samurai-themed Tenrai event. Operation Tenrai 4: A Warrior Blooms in Peace is slated to debut on June 4, introducing a plethora of new challenges and cosmetics to the Halo Infinite universe.

This year saw a shift in Halo Infinite's content release model, opting for shorter Operations over traditional seasons. These Operations feature a free 20-tier battle pass, ensuring players have access to limited-time cosmetics. Even after an Operation ends, expired passes can be obtained indefinitely, ensuring no one misses out.


Operation Tenrai 4 promises to bring fresh excitement to Halo Infinite, complete with a new battle pass, map, and potentially a new game mode. The event harkens back to Fracture: Tenrai, Halo Infinite's inaugural free event in 2021, which introduced the popular YOROI armor core and Fiesta game variant.

Beyond cosmetics and gameplay updates, themed Operations also enrich the game's lore. The Waypoint Chronicles provide narrative context to multiplayer updates, offering fans a deeper dive into the Halo universe. Operation Banished Honor, the current event, introduced Banished Spartans, hinting at future storylines.


Halo Infinite's expanding gameplay options, from Infection to Firefight, have resonated well with fans, breathing new life into the game. The recent addition of the Survive the Undead mode, inspired by classic maps, showcases the game's evolving multiplayer experience.

With its robust Forge creation tool, Halo Infinite continues to empower the community to craft imaginative experiences. Operation Tenrai 4 is poised to further showcase the community's creativity, promising exciting additions and thrilling gameplay enhancements.

