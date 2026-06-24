GTA 6: What to expect in latest instalment of popular gaming franchise?

Known for its tight control on information about its games, American studio Rockstar has been drip-feeding fans details about "Grand Theft Auto VI", set for release on November 19.

As pre-orders for the year's biggest game open Thursday, here is what we know about the latest instalment in the juggernaut series that has sold over 470 million copies worldwide.

What's the plot?

Every "Grand Theft Auto" title since the 1997 original has put players in the shoes of a gangster working up the ladder of organised crime in a fictional American metropolis, with the backdrop changing for each episode.

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This time, the protagonists are a Bonnie and Clyde-style couple of hoodlums, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.

The game's website says the pair "find themselves... in the middle of a criminal conspiracy" as the plot unfolds.

Other members of the larger-than-life cast include a conspiracy-theorising hacker, a strip club owner and two women rappers-influencers.

Images from the two trailers Rockstar has released so far feature breakneck car chases, scantily clad women and innumerable winks to social media culture.

Where is it set?

The plot of "GTA VI" takes place in the fictional US state of Leonida, a stand-in for Florida, and its megalopolis Vice City, the Miami-inspired setting for a "GTA" title of the same name released in 2002.

So far, the published imagery shows off a highly detailed urban world of varying neighbourhoods teeming with non-player characters (NPCs).

Protagonists are shown driving cars, shopping in a grocery store and working out with weights at the beach.

Players will also be able to explore beyond the city, including in a swampy region reminiscent of Florida's Everglades and a tropical archipelago.

What is there to do?

Heists and gunfights will once again take pride of place in the game's mechanics.

As in previous episodes of the "open world" series, players will be able to take on missions that move the main story forward, ranging from robberies to murder and drug trafficking.

But one of the major draws of "GTA" is the freedom for players to simply explore the world -- whether abiding by the law or causing as much mayhem as possible while dodging authorities' increasingly muscular efforts to bring them to justice.

On offer will be vehicles ranging from motorbikes and cars to jetskis and aircraft.

What's new in the sixth instalment?

On its website, Rockstar Games calls the coming title "the deepest and most immersive GTA experience yet".

Available only for the latest-generation Playstation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, it promises far higher graphical fidelity and detail compared with its 13-year-old predecessor, which was designed for much less capable hardware.

Players will likely experience far shorter loading times when travelling between different areas of the game.

It is also the first time since 1997 that the series has put a woman in a starring role, after years of criticism of Rockstar for its often crude depictions of female characters.

The many set pieces inspired by viral videos shown off in the trailer hint that "GTA VI" will pick up the satirical baton from its predecessors, taking aim at the domination of social networks in the public sphere.

When is it released and what does it cost?

Unless delayed for a third time, "GTA VI" will be available to play on November 19 in digital or physical editions.

Rockstar says the versions available to buy in stores will have a download code inside the box to install the game on a console.

In the United States, "GTA VI" will cost $79.99 for the standard version and $99.99 for an "Ultimate" edition with bonus content such as additional weapons and vehicles.

Players who have pre-ordered the title will be able to download it onto their console from November 12, but can only launch the game on the official release date.