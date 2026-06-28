'GTA 6' UAE vs India price: Here's why some gamers are paying less

Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the biggest game launches of the decade, but not everyone is paying the same price.

A comparison of PlayStation Store listings shows that GTA 6 is considerably cheaper in India than in the UAE.

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For UAE players, the Ultimate Edition is priced at $99.99, or approximately Dh367, on the UAE PlayStation Store. In India, however, the same edition costs Rs7,499, which converts to roughly Dh292 at current exchange rates. That's a difference of around Dh75.

The Standard Edition also shows a similar gap. While it costs $79.99 (about Dh294) in the UAE, Indian PlayStation users pay Rs 5,999, or around Dh233.

Edition UAE Store (AED) India Store (AED) Difference (AED) Standard Edition ~294 ~233 ~61 Ultimate Edition ~367 ~292 ~75

The lower pricing is largely driven by regional purchasing power. Game publishers frequently adjust prices in countries such as India, Brazil and Turkey to better reflect local market conditions rather than using direct currency conversions.

That has prompted some players to ask whether they should simply buy the game through another country's PlayStation Store.

The answer is: only if you legitimately have an account for that region.

Sony's regional PlayStation Stores are intended for customers in their respective markets. Creating or using an account with inaccurate country or payment information to obtain regional pricing can violate PlayStation's terms and may result in account or purchase issues. Players should only buy from another region if they reside there or have valid local account details and payment methods.

For most gamers in the UAE, the safest option remains purchasing GTA 6 through the UAE PlayStation Store or authorised local retailers. While it may cost more, it ensures full access to regional services, customer support and future purchases without risking complications with your PlayStation account.

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