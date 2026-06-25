'GTA 6' UAE price revealed: How much does Rockstar's upcoming game cost?

After months of anticipation, Rockstar Games has finally revealed how much gamers will need to pay for Grand Theft Auto VI. The long-awaited title is now available for pre-order on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, giving UAE players their first chance to secure a copy ahead of its November 19, 2026 release.

The biggest talking point is the price.

How much does GTA 6 cost in the UAE?

According to the UAE PlayStation Store, GTA 6's Standard Edition is priced at $79.99, while the Ultimate Edition costs $99.99. Based on current exchange rates, that works out to approximately Dh294 and Dh367, respectively, although final prices may vary slightly depending on platform and retailer.

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That makes GTA 6 one of the most expensive mainstream game launches to date. For comparison, most major AAA releases during the current console generation launched at $69.99 before publishers began experimenting with higher pricing models.

What's included in each edition?

The Standard Edition includes the full GTA 6 experience and access to Rockstar's return to Vice City.

Players willing to spend an extra $20 can upgrade to the Ultimate Edition, which includes exclusive vehicles, weapons, apparel, tattoos and additional in-game content tied to protagonists Jason and Lucia. Rockstar says the bonus content is woven throughout the single-player campaign rather than being limited to cosmetic rewards.

Pre-order bonuses

All players who pre-order GTA 6 before launch will receive the Vintage Vice City Pack, a bonus bundle inspired by the franchise's iconic 1980s setting. Digital pre-orders also include one month of GTA+ membership at no additional cost.

Why is 'GTA 6' more expensive?

Industry analysts point to rising game development costs and the unprecedented scale of GTA 6. Rockstar's previous title, GTA V, sold more than 230 million copies and remains one of the best-selling entertainment products of all time. Expectations for its successor are even higher.

At one point, the game was touted to go live at $100, becoming the first video game to be priced at that amount. But it didn't; the current price tag is justified given the game's reputation — this highly-anticipated video game by Rockstar is also, reportedly, the most expensive video game ever made, with estimated development and marketing budgets soaring up to $2 billion.

With pre-orders now open and a November release date locked in, GTA 6 is already shaping up to be the biggest gaming launch of 2026, even before players set foot in Vice City.

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