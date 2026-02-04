'GTA 6' on track for November launch as Rockstar gears up for marketing push

Grand Theft Auto VI remains on track for release on November 19, 2026, according to Take-Two Interactive’s latest announcement. The confirmation reassures fans after years of shifting timelines and speculation around another potential delay for Rockstar Games’ most anticipated title.

While there was no fresh indication that GTA 6 might slip again, Take-Two explicitly stated that development is progressing as planned. The game was originally announced for Fall 2025 before being pushed to May 26, 2026, and later delayed again to its current November 19, 2026 release date. Rockstar previously explained the changes by saying it needed more time to deliver the level of quality expected from the franchise.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick also signaled growing confidence in the release window during an interview with IGN. He confirmed that marketing for GTA 6 will begin “in earnest” this summer, adding that approaching major marketing beats typically reflects a high level of confidence that a game will launch on time.

Historically, Rockstar delays are nothing new. Nearly every major Rockstar title has been delayed at least once, making GTA 6’s revised schedule unsurprising. However, a further public delay would place the game in rare territory, as Rockstar has not traditionally announced more than two delays for a single title, excluding internal schedule changes.

The stakes are enormous. GTA 6 is expected to launch with unprecedented hype, with industry projections suggesting it could sell 40 million copies and generate as much as $3 billion in revenue in its first year. Take-Two also revealed continued strong sales for its existing catalog. Grand Theft Auto V has now sold 225 million copies worldwide, while Red Dead Redemption II has reached 82 million units sold since its 2018 launch.