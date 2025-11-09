'GTA 6' delayed again: Here’s why Rockstar says it’s worth the wait

For the second time, gamers will have to hit pause on their excitement — Grand Theft Auto 6 has officially been delayed again. Rockstar Games confirmed on Thursday that its much-hyped open-world blockbuster, originally slated for May 2026, will now release on November 19, 2026.

It’s a blow to millions of fans who’ve been eagerly waiting for what’s likely to be one of the biggest entertainment launches of all time — but also not entirely a shock.

The developer is famously meticulous, and perfection takes time.

The long road to launch

Rockstar first confirmed that GTA 6 was in development back in February 2022, and after 18 months of anticipation, dropped its record-breaking first trailer in late 2023. The video revealed the game’s setting — Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida — and introduced Jason and Lucia, the series’ first-ever duo of protagonists, said to be loosely inspired by outlaw couple Bonnie and Clyde.

The original trailer promised a 2025 release, which was later pushed to May 26, 2026 — a date that coincidentally matched Bonnie and Clyde’s funeral anniversary. Fans thought that was Rockstar’s subtle tribute.

Not anymore. The new launch date pushes things another six months back, sparking fresh debates (and memes) online about why the studio keeps hitting the brakes.

What’s taking so long?

Making a modern open-world game isn’t what it used to be. Costs are higher, teams are bigger, and development cycles have stretched longer across the entire industry.

But in Rockstar’s case, the bar is even higher.

Each of its releases — from GTA V to Red Dead Redemption 2 — redefined what a video game could do. The latter, released in 2018, is still praised for its realism, cinematic storytelling, and staggering level of detail.

Simply put, Rockstar is taking its time to ensure that GTA 6 is perfect when it releases.

Still printing money

Another reason Rockstar can afford to take its time? A BBC report cites that older games are still making millions.

GTA V, released in 2013, remains the second best-selling video game of all time, having moved more than 200 million copies worldwide. Even last year, it sold over 730,000 units in the UK alone.

Its online multiplayer component, GTA Online, continues to be a massive moneymaker, driving much of the $8.9 billion the series has reportedly earned since its debut.

Rockstar’s 2018 hit Red Dead Redemption 2 also continues to perform well, landing in the UK’s top ten best-selling games of 2024.

Worth the wait?

For a studio that’s built its reputation on innovation and immersion, taking a few extra months might be the price of greatness.

GTA 6 is already one of the most talked-about entertainment releases in history — its trailers have broken YouTube records, and every leak or rumour makes global headlines.

So yes, November 2026 feels like a long wait. But what's six months more when we've already waited so long?