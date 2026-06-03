'God of War Laufey', 'Wolverine' steal the show at PlayStation State of Play June 2026

Sony's June 2026 State of Play delivered exactly what PlayStation fans had been hoping for: blockbuster first-party reveals, long-awaited release dates and a packed roadmap stretching well into 2027.

The 60-minute showcase opened with a fresh look at Marvel's Wolverine and ended with the surprise reveal of God of War Laufey, while major franchises including Tomb Raider, Silent Hill and Until Dawn also returned. Here's everything you need to know about the biggest announcements.

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Marvel's Wolverine finally shows its claws

Insomniac Games kicked off the show with an extended look at Marvel's Wolverine, offering the most detailed gameplay reveal yet. The footage showcased Logan's brutal combat style, featuring savage claw attacks, environmental takedowns and a darker tone than the studio's Spider-Man games.

Players also got a glimpse of Team X and several familiar Marvel characters, including Jean Grey, who appears to play a significant role in the story. The trailer confirmed that Wolverine is shaping up to be one of PlayStation's biggest exclusives.

God of War Laufey puts Faye in the spotlight

The show's biggest surprise came at the end. God of War Laufey shifts the focus away from Kratos and Atreus and places Faye, Kratos' wife and Atreus' mother, at the centre of the story.

Set after her death, the game follows Faye as she journeys through the afterlife of the gods to protect those she loves. The reveal suggests a fresh direction for the franchise while expanding one of the most important characters in the God of War universe.

Tomb Raider returns to Lara Croft's roots

Crystal Dynamics unveiled Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, launching on February 12, 2027.

The new adventure promises a return to classic Lara Croft exploration, with footage showing the iconic Peru Lost Valley and several familiar faces from the franchise's history. Early impressions suggest a stronger focus on puzzles, platforming and archaeological discovery.

Silent Hill Townfall and Until Dawn 2 bring the scares

Horror fans had plenty to celebrate. Silent Hill Townfall received a September 24 release date alongside a chilling new trailer introducing protagonist Zoe and a terrifying new creature stalking players through the Otherworld.

Meanwhile, Until Dawn 2 was officially revealed. Developed by Firesprite Games, the standalone sequel follows a group of ghost hunters investigating an abandoned tropical island, with player choices once again determining who survives.

Other major announcements

The showcase also featured release dates and updates for Control Resonant (September 24), Onimusha: Way of the Sword (September 25), Phantom Blade Zero (October 29), Dune Awakening (September 22), Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (October 2), No Rest for the Wicked, Marathon, Kemuri, ILL, The Lost Wild, Bancho The Chef, Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered, Rayman Legends Retold and Stuntman: Hollywood.

With major exclusives arriving throughout late 2026 and early 2027, Sony's latest State of Play was a huge hit among gamers.

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