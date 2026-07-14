'Gangstar Mirage City' is coming to UAE: How to pre-register for the mobile game?

A new open-world mobile game is heading to the UAE, and fans of the Gangstar franchise can already sign up before launch.

Publisher Level Infinite has opened pre-registration for Gangstar Mirage City, a free-to-play multiplayer open-world action RPG coming to iOS and Android. The game is the latest entry in Gameloft’s long-running Gangstar series and is scheduled to soft launch on August 20, 2026, across several regions, including MENA.

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Set in a near-future city, Gangstar Mirage City lets players explore different urban districts, collect and modify vehicles, take part in street races, plan co-op heists and battle other players in PvP arena modes. The game also includes territory control, weapon customisation and faction-based progression as players build their criminal empire across the city.

For UAE players, the biggest reason to pre-register early is the Global Vault Heist campaign. As more players sign up worldwide, milestone rewards will unlock for launch. Players can also choose one of four factions: The Family, O-Rage, The Ghosts or Jersey Boyz. Each faction comes with its own avatar reward.

There is also a crew system. Players can invite up to three friends to join them, with extra bonuses available depending on crew size.

How UAE gamers can pre-register

To pre-register, visit the official Gangstar Mirage City website and select the MENA region where available. Log in or create an account, complete the pre-registration form, choose your faction, and invite friends if you want to build a crew before launch.

Android users can also check the Google Play listing for availability, while iPhone users should follow updates through the official website until App Store access appears in their region.

Gangstar Mirage City will support Arabic and English at launch, along with several other languages. The game is rated for mature audiences, so younger players should check platform age restrictions before downloading.

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