Eight games leaving PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in February 2025

PlayStation Plus subscribers will soon lose access to eight games as part of the ongoing rotation in the service’s Extra and Premium tiers. While the Essential tier offers three games each month for subscribers to permanently add to their library, the Extra and Premium tiers grant access to a massive, rotating game catalogue. Unfortunately, this also means that titles are regularly removed to make way for new additions.

February’s Departing Titles

As announced by industry insider Wario64 on X, the following games will leave PS Plus Extra and Premium on Tuesday, February 18, 2025:

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition

Tales of Arise

Tales of Zestiria

Tales of Symphonia Remastered

Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition

Outriders

Scarlet Nexus

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

While some of these titles are niche or lesser-known, the removal of The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition and Tales of Arise will undoubtedly disappoint fans. Both games are critically acclaimed and have been popular among subscribers for their immersive storytelling and gameplay. Subscribers still have a few weeks to explore these titles before they disappear.

January’s Big Additions to PS Plus Extra and Premium

Despite the loss of these games, the Extra and Premium tiers received several high-profile additions in January 2025. Among the highlights were:

God of War Ragnarok: The critically acclaimed sequel to 2018’s God of War.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name: A fresh addition to the beloved Yakuza series.

Citizen Sleeper: A narrative-driven indie gem.

Atlas Fallen: Reign of Sand: An action-adventure game with stunning visuals and gameplay.

In total, 11 new titles were added to the service, ensuring that there's still plenty for players to enjoy, even as older titles rotate out. PS Plus Essential's January Lineup For subscribers to the more affordable Essential tier, January also brought a solid lineup of monthly games, including: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe These titles are available for subscribers to claim and keep, provided they add them to their library before the next month's games are released. The regular addition and removal of titles from PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers mirror the approach of rival services like Xbox Game Pass. While it allows for a dynamic catalog and the inclusion of new and exciting games, the rotation means that subscribers have a limited time to enjoy certain titles. Fans of the Tales series and The Outer Worlds should make the most of the remaining time to delve into these games before they are removed. At the same time, new additions like God of War Ragnarok ensure that PS Plus continues to offer value for subscribers seeking high-quality gaming experiences.