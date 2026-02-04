'EA Sports FC' brings Ramadan gaming tournament back with bigger competition, rewards

EA has officially announced the return of the EA SPORTS FC Ramadan Tournament, bringing competitive football gaming and community celebration together during the Holy Month of Ramadan. Designed for players and fans across the MENA region, the tournament builds on the success of previous editions with a larger reach, exciting rewards, and two parallel competitive formats.

This year’s EA SPORTS FC Ramadan Tournament will feature two knockout competitions running side by side: one for EA SPORTS FC 26 on PlayStation 5 and another for EA SPORTS FC Mobile. Across both tournaments, 16 players will qualify to compete in a live finals event, where they will battle it out for the title of Ramadan champions.

The PlayStation 5 tournament is open to players from across the GCC, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman. Meanwhile, the EA SPORTS FC Mobile competition expands participation even further, welcoming players from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Egypt, Lebanon, Iraq, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Jordan, and the Palestinian territories.

Qualified players will compete in a livestreamed finals event, offering fans across the region the chance to tune in and support their favorite competitors.

Beyond the competitive action, the tournament offers standout rewards. First-place winners will receive an exclusive football experience, including travel with a friend to enjoy VIP football experiences in Madrid and matchday access within the ROSHN Saudi League. First- and second-place winners will also receive travel and accommodation for two nights.

Registrations are now open, with the Ramadan Tournament Finals livestream taking place on March 6 at 9pm UAE time.