EA Sports FC 26 Web, Companion apps: Release dates, features, and how to get started

The countdown to EA Sports FC 26 is officially underway, and Ultimate Team fans are already eyeing their first big moves. As tradition goes, EA is giving players an early jump through its Web App and Companion App — two essential tools for anyone serious about getting ahead before the full game hits consoles and PC.

When do the EA Sports FC 26 Web & Companion apps launch?

Web App release date: September 17, 2025

Companion App release date: September 18, 2025

The Web App is already here, letting players dive into squad building and transfers on their browsers. Today, the Companion App refreshes for mobile, carrying over the same functionality for iOS and Android.

How to access the apps

Web App: Log in through any browser at the official EA Sports FC site using your EA account. No extra installation needed.

Companion App: Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. If you already have last year’s version, expect an update prompt that switches it to FC 26.

What do the apps actually do?

Think of the Web and Companion Apps as your Ultimate Team command centre. You can’t play matches through them, but you can do just about everything else:

Build and manage squads

Trade on the Transfer Market

Complete Squad Building Challenges (SBCs)

Upgrade players through Evolutions

Track progress in FUT competitions

Customize your stadium

The result? A serious head start before stepping onto the virtual pitch.

For seasoned FUT players, these apps are more than just conveniences — they’re the difference between starting with a silver squad and hitting the ground running. In short, EA Sports FC 26’s Web and Companion Apps put the power of Ultimate Team in your pocket.

EA FC 26 is set to release worldwide on September 26, 2025, across PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC (EA App/Steam), Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and Amazon Luna. The early access through the Ultimate Edition begins on September 19, 2025.