EA FC 27 Ultimate Edition cover stars World Cup 2026 record-breaker Mbappe

Kylian Mbappé has followed a record-breaking World Cup campaign by returning to the cover of EA Sports’ football franchise.

Electronic Arts has confirmed that the Real Madrid and France striker will front the EA Sports FC 27 Ultimate Edition, marking his first appearance on the series’ cover since FIFA 23. It will also be Mbappé’s first cover under the EA Sports FC branding following the publisher’s split from FIFA. He will additionally appear as the new cover athlete for EA Sports FC Mobile.

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“To be featured on the cover of an EA Sports FC title for the first time is a very special moment for me,” Mbappé said. The French captain previously appeared on three consecutive covers, from FIFA 21 to FIFA 23.

The timing could hardly be better. Mbappé finished the 2026 World Cup with 10 goals, winning the Golden Boot as France reached the semi-finals before eventually finishing fourth. His brace against England in the third-place match took him to 22 World Cup goals, making him the competition’s all-time leading scorer ahead of Lionel Messi.

His club numbers have been similarly impressive. Mbappé won the LaLiga Pichichi Trophy in both of his first two seasons at Real Madrid, scoring 31 league goals in 2024/25 and another 25 in 2025/26. He also ended the latest Champions League campaign as its top scorer, registering 15 goals in 11 appearances.

EA says the cover reveal begins a week of FC 27 announcements. The first gameplay trailer will premiere on YouTube on Thursday, July 23, at 8pm in the UAE.

The Standard Edition cover, release date and UAE pricing have not yet been revealed.

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