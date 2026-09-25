EA FC 27 launches today with better gameplay, promising new mode

EA Sports FC 27 arrives with a familiar formula but makes several changes that could make this year’s edition more appealing to regular football gamers. While it does not completely reinvent the series, improvements to gameplay, Ultimate Team progression and the introduction of The Grounds give FC 27 more substance than a simple annual roster update.

The biggest change can be felt on the pitch. FC 27 is more tactical than previous editions, with matches placing greater emphasis on build-up play, positioning and decision-making. Constantly relying on sprinting, long balls and through passes is less effective, making patient possession and creating space more important.

The result is a football experience that feels more deliberate, although some of the familiar inconsistencies of the series remain.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Away from the pitch, the overall interface feels smoother, making it easier to move between the game’s various modes. The biggest new addition is The Grounds, an open-world social space that brings Clubs, smaller-sided matches and various mini-games together. EA describes it as a social hub designed to give players more ways to play with friends and other members of the FC community.

The concept works, but The Grounds is not without problems. Glitches can occasionally disrupt the experience, while waiting times for certain activities can be longer than expected. Other reviews have similarly pointed to technical issues and a lack of depth in some of the activities, although the mode’s potential is widely recognised.

Ultimate Team also receives some useful changes. The progression system feels more rewarding, with Rivals matches providing significantly more FUT Coins than before. FUT Gallery is another interesting addition, allowing players to keep track of cards and items they have collected throughout their Ultimate Team journey. However, the Gallery feels more like a useful addition than a fundamental change to FUT.

Overall, EA Sports FC 27 represents a solid improvement rather than a dramatic overhaul. The gameplay changes are the most meaningful part of the package, while The Grounds provides a new social layer that should appeal to players looking for something beyond traditional matches.

For standard players who simply want to play football with friends, FC 27 offers a more enjoyable and tactical experience. More dedicated players will likely find plenty to appreciate as well, particularly in the gameplay and Ultimate Team systems, although some of the newer features still require further refinement.

EA Sports FC 27 Standard Edition is out today priced at Dh299. It is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch 2.