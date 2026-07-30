EA FC 27 gameplay revealed: The biggest changes coming in September

EA has released its first detailed look at EA Sports FC 27 gameplay, promising less automation, smarter attacking movement and more control over gameplay.

The biggest change is on the defensive side. AI-controlled players will no longer automatically attempt standing tackles whenever an attacker moves within reach. Their interception range has also been reduced, forcing players to switch defenders, position them correctly and time challenges manually. EA is balancing that added responsibility with faster jockey movement and a greater range for user-triggered standing tackles.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Attacking AI is also being reworked. Teammates should recognise space more effectively, make smarter curved runs and react better to the offside line. Players can manually trigger new curved runs and “Pass and Follow” movements, while ground and lobbed through balls will follow directional input more closely instead of being steered heavily towards open space.

Corners now allow users to control players inside the box before delivery, create space and fight for position. Crosses will target open areas rather than locking directly onto a teammate, making aim and power more important.

Another addition is off-balance dribbling, which lets skilful players maintain control after bumps and shoulder challenges. However, this feature is limited to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch 2. EA is also reducing the influence of several powerful PlayStyles, including Finesse Shot, Rapid and Quick Step, so that individual attributes matter more.

EA Sports FC 27 launches globally on September 25, 2026, for PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch platforms. Ultimate and Ultimate Plus owners can start playing on September 18.

On the UAE PlayStation Store, the Standard Edition costs $69.99, the Ultimate Edition is $99.99, and the limited-time Ultimate Plus Edition is $149.99. Ultimate includes 6,000 FC Points and the Season 1 Premium Pass, while Ultimate Plus offers 10,000 FC Points, five Premium Passes and additional Ultimate Team rewards. The Ultimate Plus Edition is only available until August 31.