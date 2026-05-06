Dubai Esports & Games Festival 2026 expands with new dates, events and GameExpo return

Dubai is gearing up for a citywide gaming takeover as the Dubai Esports & Games Festival 2026 (DEF) returns from May 22 to June 7, promising its biggest edition yet.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, the festival continues to grow as a cornerstone of the city’s push to become a global hub for gaming and digital entertainment.

GameExpo and major highlights return

One of the festival’s biggest draws, GameExpo, will take place from June 5 to 7, offering three days of immersive gaming, competitions, and live experiences. Early-bird tickets are already available from Dh10, with a limited-time offer.

This year also introduces several new attractions, including:

Neo Tokyo District, an anime-inspired immersive zone

Battle Arena, featuring maze-style gameplay challenges

Velocity Garage, showcasing high-intensity racing simulations

Fan-favourite events like Play Beyond and the Dubai Cosplay Championship are also set to return.

With extended dates aligning with the Eid holiday period, DEF 2026 is designed to be more accessible for families, gamers, and casual visitors alike.

In a first for the event, GameExpo will offer free parking for up to six hours, making it easier for attendees to enjoy the experience.

The festival also ties into the UAE’s Year of the Family, placing a stronger focus on multi-generational participation through interactive and inclusive programming.

Education meets gaming

A new addition this year is the Education & Gaming Summit on June 4, aimed at connecting students, universities, and industry professionals.

The initiative reflects Dubai’s broader ambition to build pathways into the gaming industry and support the next generation of talent.