Could GTA 6 be banned in four Gulf countries? Here's what we know so far

With Grand Theft Auto VI pre-orders now live worldwide, a new question is generating almost as much discussion as the game itself: will GTA 6 be officially available across the Gulf?

Posts circulating on social media claim that Rockstar Games' highly anticipated title has been banned in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman ahead of its November 19, 2026 launch. While neither Rockstar Games nor parent company Take-Two Interactive has publicly announced any regional bans, there are signs that availability could be limited in some markets.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The speculation stems partly from information published on PlayStation's official GTA 6 FAQ page. In the section detailing a promotional offer that includes one free month of GTA+, Sony lists several countries that are excluded from the promotion, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.

However, gamers should note that exclusion from a promotional offer does not automatically mean a game has been banned. The FAQ specifically relates to eligibility for the GTA+ subscription promotion rather than outright game availability.

That said, there is historical context behind the rumours. Previous entries in the Grand Theft Auto franchise have faced restrictions or delayed releases in parts of the Gulf due to their mature content, including violence, criminal activity, drug use and explicit themes. Similar restrictions have affected other high-profile games over the years.

But that hasn't stopped gamers in said countries from playing the game. Platforms like Sony and Microsoft allow users to choose their store's region. So, if something is unavailable on a particular country's store, users simply switch (terms and conditions apply) stores to get their hands on the games they want.

As of now, there are no publicly available listings for GTA 6 on several local digital storefronts in the countries mentioned, adding further fuel to speculation. However, regulators in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman have not issued public statements confirming a ban at the time of writing.

What about the UAE?

For gamers in the UAE, there is currently no indication that GTA 6 will face similar restrictions. The game is expected to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19, with pre-orders available starting midnight on June 25 through major digital storefronts.

Until Rockstar, Sony or regional regulators provide official clarification, reports of a GTA 6 ban in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman should be treated as unconfirmed. For now, the strongest evidence points to restrictions around promotional offers rather than definitive proof that the game itself will be unavailable.

Want to know more about your favourite tech products, brands, and games? Check out the links below or click here to see Khaleej Times' coverage on technology.