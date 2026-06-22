'Call of Duty: Black Ops 1', 'Black Ops 2' coming to PS5 and PS4 this July

Call of Duty fans are getting a blast from the past. Treyarch has officially confirmed that the original Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 are heading to PlayStation consoles in July, bringing two of the franchise’s most beloved entries to PS4 and PS5 players.

The announcement arrived in an unusual fashion through social media, where Treyarch revealed that both games are being “ported” to PlayStation. The releases will include all three core modes from the original games: Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies.

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While the news has sparked excitement among long-time fans, there are a few important details players should keep in mind.

First, these are ports rather than remasters. Publisher Activision has confirmed to Eurogamer that the games are not receiving a full visual overhaul. Instead, the goal appears to be making the classics playable on modern PlayStation hardware, similar to Rockstar Games’ re-release of Red Dead Redemption on PS4 in 2023.

Because these are ports, players should not expect major technical upgrades such as 120Hz support, advanced PS5-exclusive features, or significant graphical improvements, Eurogamer says in a report. The games are likely to remain close to their original versions, preserving the experience that made them fan favourites more than a decade ago.

The project is being handled by Iron Galaxy, a studio known for delivering ports and remasters for numerous high-profile games. Its involvement could help ensure a smooth transition to modern hardware.

One of the biggest unanswered questions concerns multiplayer. Activision has not yet clarified whether the games will use the original server infrastructure or new dedicated servers. That distinction matters because classic Call of Duty titles on older platforms have become notorious for hacked lobbies and cheating issues.

If the original network systems are reused, multiplayer stability could become a concern. However, if Activision introduces updated server support, it could provide a much cleaner online experience.

Pricing, DLC plans, and bundle options have not yet been announced. More details are expected ahead of the July launch window, as PlayStation players prepare to revisit two of the most iconic entries in Call of Duty history.

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