'Black Ops 6' has got UAE gamers buzzing

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 5:34 PM Last updated: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 5:36 PM

Gaming is so back.

That's a phrase which has been all over the gaming side of the internet. It has got something to do with the recent announcement of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the upcoming video game in the popular franchise set to release on October 25.

Call of Duty, popularly known as COD, comes out with tactical-shooter games every year featuring both story and multiplayer PvP (player versus player) modes. The last few years have been a disaster for the franchise as responses from its fan base have largely been negative with players feeling tired of the same repetitive gameplay every year.

Majority of the fanbase was also disappointed with the lacklustre campaign of COD's last outing, the 2023's Modern Warfare III. And the not-so-new features in the multiplayer mode led to the game's earlier than expected demise.

But ever since Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was first teased last month, the gaming community is filled with a new wave of excitement. However, many are still holding back on their excitement to avoid disappointment as great teasers and trailers don't promise great gameplay.

So far, though, the signs have been positive and with many key details and features announced on June 9, Black Ops 6 is looking to be a safe bet among gamers.

We spoke to some of the leading UAE and Saudi-based video gamers with some even being popular in the COD community as streamers. They share with us their thoughts on the newest features of Black Ops 6.

"I think it is going to be one of best Call of Duty games," Dubai-based Emirati gamer Saeed tells City Times. "They really have taken time in the game design and mechanics as well as improving what already exists in previous COD games. They have also added some spice on it with the Arab war setting. I cannot wait to try this game."

On its website, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's main tagline is "Forced to go rogue. Hunted from within," hinting at a mole agent in play against the government.

A still from the upcoming 'Black Ops 6'

The website further states: "Developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is a spy action thriller set in the early 1990s, a period of transition and upheaval in global politics, characterised by the end of the Cold War and the rise of the United States as a single superpower. With a mind-bending narrative, and unbound by the rules of engagement, this is signature Black Ops."

The Black Ops 6 campaign will transport players to the early 1990s. "In true Black Ops fashion, the fictional story builds on the history of the time, thrusting you into a strange and clandestine conspiracy where a shadowy force has infiltrated the U.S. government. Anyone who resists is branded as a traitor, forcing players to go rogue for the first time to fight the very machine that created them," the website states of the campaign.

The campaign news is what seems to be drawing many gamers in the region who are particularly excited about the Gulf War setting of the game as well as the return of fan-favourite character Frank Woods.

"It feels very nostalgic as many old characters are back," says Dubai-based gaming content creator Bibi Zumot. "I am so happy that COD as a franchise is improving significantly and I cannot wait till the release date in October so I can get my hands on the game."

Bibi Zumot

UAE-based creator Basharkk, who has over 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube, live-streamed the trailer and new features announcement with his audience. "As a Call of Duty fan, Black Ops is the best in the series for me because of its amazing, dark storytelling," he said. "This year, the story hit very close to home. It takes place in 1991 during the Gulf War. However, the story is not based on that alone. It revolves around a shadow organisation controlling the US government, initiating wars, and coming after our character, who needs to escape and expose them."

Gaming content creator Basharkk has 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube Saudi-based gaming content creator Sondos has been streaming COD games for years. Her favourite is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 1. She's always excited to see the new releases, she says, and having the Gulf War a part of the story this year makes it more exciting. "I watched the trailer with my audience and we were all amazed by the news," she said. "I keep up with all the news from the game and with the rumours and leaks going around, I genuinely hope that some of the news is true as I am excited to hear more about the game before getting to play it." Saudi-based gaming content creator Sondod There will be a Call of Duty Next event on August 28 with more details and coverage of gameplay. Besides the campaign, the multiplayer mode and the new features, the omni-movement system in particular, has garnered excitement within the player base. "They have completely changed the movement system with the new omni-move system, allowing you to move in any direction in 360 degrees," Basharkk commented. Basharkk also expressed excitement about the 16 maps and 58 weapons available at the game's launch as well as the return of the classic prestige system. But the thing he's most excited about is the return of the fan-favourite round-based zombies mode. "It is returning with two new maps and one of these maps is set on an island in the middle of the sea, and it looks scary. I'm really looking forward to playing Black Ops 6 in October," he said. Ladylillith has been playing 'Call of Duty' games ever since she was a kid UAE-based gamer Rim El Jurdi, known as Ladylillith in the gaming world, has been gaming since she was a kid, thanks to her "lowkey geek mom," she says, adding that Call of Duty 4 and Modern Warfare 2 are her favourites. Talking about the upcoming Black Ops 6, she said, "The thing that got me excited is the all new movement features, new maps and graphics being upgraded to make the game look more realistic. And we can’t forget about the zombie mode for which Black Ops is popular. I can’t wait to try the game and hopefully it is as good as they say it is." Sultan Khalifa Mohammed, the Emirati sim-racing champion in the UAE Sultan Khalifa Mohammed, the Emirati sim-racing champion in the UAE is also an avid COD gamer. "The best thing I like about the black ops 6 is the omnimovement, which is a redesigned movement system that'll let players sprint or dive in any direction for the first time," he said. "What I’m most excited about is the 16 new maps that will be added to the game with real and hyper real graphics which will make the game look sharper than the previous versions. So far, I think they have done a great job on the game. I hope it is good as they say and doesn't turn out to be a disappointment after trying the game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is officially set to release on October 25 on PS5, Xbox and PC.