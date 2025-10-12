Battlefield 6 review: A gritty return to form and frontlines

It’s been a long time since Battlefield gave us a proper campaign. Between then and now, Call of Duty has released a small army of single-player stories; some explosive and experimental, others that barely made it off the runway. So when Battlefield 6 promised to bring back its campaign roots, expectations naturally went sky-high.

And well… it’s fine. Not mind-blowing, not terrible, just fine.

Visually, it goes without saying that is the best Battlefield we’ve seen. There’s a gritty realism to the warzones (thankfully not so futuristic), the lighting feels cinematic, and the audio design is chef’s kiss. Guns sound meaty, movement feels fluid, and the overall presentation screams “next-gen military shooter.” But those are all traits that shine brighter in multiplayer, not necessarily in a story campaign that’s supposed to hook you emotionally.

Because that’s where Battlefield 6 stumbles. The 9-mission campaign never really finds its heart. The playable characters don’t carry the same gravitas or aura that we’ve come to expect from iconic shooter heroes. You’ll move through missions that look incredible and sound incredible… but rarely feel incredible.

Sure, there are tanks, choppers, bridges collapsing, entire buildings crumbling, but they appear in smaller doses than you’d expect from a franchise built on spectacle. It feels restrained, almost cautious. And while the world is beautiful, a few bugs break the immersion, including one hilarious (and frustrating) glitch where my character would suddenly decide to bolt forward on its own. Thankfully, these are issues DICE and the dev team can patch up soon enough.

What about multiplayer?

Then comes the main course — multiplayer — and this is where Battlefield 6 delivers the chaos fans have been craving. It’s gritty, intense, and just straight-up fun. I had a blast during the beta, and that excitement’s only grown post-launch.

Large-scale battles are absolute carnage in the best way possible — hundreds of players, vehicles roaring, jets screeching overhead, and squads coordinating (or not) in the heat of destruction. It’s the Battlefield DNA that makes the series stand apart, and it’s back in full force. And the maps? They're actually pretty good.

Smaller maps, though, are a mixed bag. The new class system doesn’t translate as smoothly; abilities like reviving or repairing lose their importance when you can just respawn instantly, or when no one’s really driving tanks. It’s not broken, but it’s not as balanced either.

Still, this is easily one of the most enjoyable Battlefield multiplayer experiences in years. It runs smoother than its underwhelming predecessor 2042, feels more cohesive, and gives fans that large-scale war energy COD just can’t replicate. And clearly, players agree — the game’s launch on October 10 saw huge numbers on Steam.

Verdict

The Battlefield 6 campaign plays it safe and lacks the memorable characters or emotional punch it needs, but the multiplayer? That’s where the fireworks go off. If you’re looking for a cinematic single-player journey, you might walk away underwhelmed. But if you’re here for the chaos, the teamwork, the explosions, and that unmistakable Battlefield energy, then welcome back to the frontlines.

Score: 8/10