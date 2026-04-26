Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: Fan-favourite pirate adventure to launch in July

Ubisoft has announced Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, a comprehensive remake of the beloved 2013 pirate adventure, launching exclusively on PS5 this July. The remake brings Edward Kenway's swashbuckling story to a new generation with significant gameplay improvements and visual enhancements.

Black Flag Resynced focuses on the original's core single-player experience while implementing quality-of-life improvements based on player feedback workshops. The development team ensured changes enhanced rather than altered what made the original special.

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Matt Ryan returns to voice Captain Edward Kenway, joined by the iconic cast of real-life pirates including Blackbeard, Anne Bonny, and Charles Vane. The Caribbean setting — featuring Nassau, Kingston, and Havana — remains intact with bustling cities, dense jungles, and pristine beaches.

The remake utilises the latest Anvil engine, delivering more detailed character faces, richer animations, and denser crowds. PS5 Pro optimisation ensures an immersive pirating experience with vivid, vibrant environments both on land and beneath the waves.

Gameplay Improvements

Enhanced Parkour: Kenway gains improved agility with three-jump capabilities, back ejects, and side ejects for smoother, more natural traversal.

Reworked Combat: Faster, more fluid fighting emphasises combos, perfect parries, and up to four chained takedowns with destructible environmental elements.

Better Stealth: Players can now crouch freely and speedily. Failed tailing missions no longer result in instant desync — targets react to detection, requiring improvisation.

New content and features

The remake includes new storylines for both modern-day sections and the main campaign, including a scene with Edward's wife Caroline written by original lead writer Darby McDevitt. Expanded character arcs for Blackbeard and other crew members add depth.

Three new officers — Lucy Baldwin, The Padre, and Deadman Smith — offer unique abilities once recruited. Naval combat features alternate fire upgrades and dynamic weather affecting the Jackdaw's handling.

French musician Woodkid contributes to an expanded soundtrack featuring additional sea shanties. Players can even recruit cats or monkeys to their crew.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is set to release on July 9 on PlayStation 5. Fans in the UAE can pre-order the Standard Edition for $59.99 and the Deluxe Edition for $69.99 on the PlayStation Store.

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