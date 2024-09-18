'Apex Legends' audio issue fixed in new update

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 2:13 PM

Respawn Entertainment has surprised Apex Legends players with an unexpected audio update aimed at addressing long-standing complaints regarding inconsistent sound in the game. While a mid-season patch for Season 22 was anticipated, the fix for audio issues caught many off guard. Despite the update, player opinions remain divided on its effectiveness.

As one of the most popular battle royale games, Apex Legends is enjoyed by its community, but it also faces criticism. Among the top complaints are Apex Legends cheaters and audio problems, with many players expressing frustration over the unreliable sound of enemy footsteps, a critical element in fast-paced gameplay. In some cases, players have found themselves ambushed by enemies due to a lack of audible footstep cues—a problem that Respawn has finally addressed in its latest update.

In a tweet, Respawn announced the surprise release of an update specifically targeting audio issues based on player feedback. The update promises to make footstep audio more reliable, with the goal of reducing those unexpected, seemingly silent enemy encounters that can change the tide of a match. In its social media posts, Respawn encouraged the community to try out the update and continue providing feedback.

While the audio fix was welcomed by many, the response from the Apex Legends community has been mixed. On Reddit and other social platforms, some players expressed relief that Respawn had addressed the issue, but others claimed that the update had little to no impact. Some users reported continuing difficulties in identifying the positions of opponents based on footstep sounds, which they say still felt inconsistent.