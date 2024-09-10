Active gaming experience to launch in Dubai

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 4:50 PM

Activate, the region’s first active gaming experience, is set to open in September at City Centre Mirdif, announced Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment. This cutting-edge facility will be the inaugural location in the MENA region, in partnership with the Canadian gaming company, Activate Games.

Activate combines gaming, physical activity, and entertainment in a thrilling, immersive environment. The state-of-the-art facility features nine dynamic game rooms, each packed with cutting-edge technology that reacts in real time to players' movements. These interactive game rooms offer adrenaline-pumping challenges, testing both physical and mental agility as players navigate through over 50 different games.

Among the game options is Mega Grid, a TikTok viral sensation featuring more than 500 multi-activated coloured lights that players must interact with as they dodge, jump, climb, and problem-solve their way through the room. Other high-tech games like Hoops, Strike, Portals, Press, Hide, and Control fuse digital and physical activities, offering a diverse range of challenges.

Activate is designed for players of all ages and skill levels, starting from as young as six years old. With up to 10 levels ranging from easy to extreme, the experience can be tailored to every participant’s capabilities. Players can choose to cooperate in teams or compete against each other in competitive mode, adding a social element to the gameplay.