'007 First Light' launch trailer reveals new James Bond action ahead of May 27 release

IO Interactive has dropped the official launch trailer for 007 First Light, offering the clearest look yet at its reimagined James Bond origin story before the game launches on May 27, 2026.

Developed by the studio behind the hugely successful Hitman franchise, 007 First Light follows a younger, rougher version of Bond as he earns his place in MI6’s elite 00 programme. The new trailer showcases explosive action sequences, stealth gameplay, gadgets from Q Branch, and several globe-trotting locations ranging from icy Iceland to the Carpathian Mountains and underground black markets.

Watch the trailer below:

In this version of the iconic spy, Bond is portrayed by Patrick Gibson, while Lennie James plays former 00 agent John Greenway, a strict MI6 instructor who clashes with Bond’s impulsive style. Music legend Lenny Kravitz also appears as the mysterious villain Bawma.

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IO Interactive says the game focuses heavily on player freedom. Missions can be approached stealthily, aggressively, or somewhere in between. Players can eavesdrop on conversations, steal key items, hack systems using gadgets, or engage in close-quarters combat when situations spiral out of control.

The game also introduces “Bond’s Instinct,” a mechanic that helps players manipulate enemies, avoid suspicion, and improve combat precision. Meanwhile, a separate replay-focused mode called Tactical Simulation (TacSim) will challenge players with scored missions and gameplay modifiers after completing the story.

007 First Light launches on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on May 27, with a Nintendo Switch 2 version arriving later in Summer 2026. Players who pre-order the game will receive a free upgrade to the Deluxe Edition, which includes 24-hour early access and bonus in-game outfits and skins.

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