'007 First Light': Everything UAE gamers need to know about the new James Bond video game

Fans of spy thrillers and stealth-action games finally have a new James Bond adventure to look forward to. 007 First Light is officially set to launch on May 27, 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, with a Nintendo Switch 2 version arriving later this year.

Developed by IO Interactive — the team behind the acclaimed Hitman: World of Assassination series — the game takes a fresh approach to the iconic spy by focusing on a younger, less polished Bond before he became MI6’s legendary agent.

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A new James Bond origin story

Unlike previous Bond games tied directly to films, 007 First Light tells an original story.

Players step into the shoes of a rookie James Bond during his early MI6 training days. According to the developers, this version of Bond is talented and resourceful, but also reckless and inexperienced.

The story revolves around Bond hunting down a rogue agent known as 009, with missions taking players across a variety of exotic locations ranging from mountain landscapes and waterfront areas to nightclubs and rooftops.

Watch the trailer below:

Gameplay appears heavily inspired by the Hitman series, offering players freedom in how they approach missions, whether through stealth, gadgets, or all-out action.

UAE pricing and editions

The standard edition of the game is priced at Dh279 at UAE gaming retailers like Geekay. Digital pricing sits at around $62.99 on the PlayStation Store and $69.99 on the Microsoft Store.

Players who preorder the standard edition will also receive a free Deluxe Edition upgrade, which includes:

24-hour early access (digital only)

Four exclusive outfits

New weapon and gadget skins

Golden Gun and Obsidian Gold cosmetic skins

For collectors, the Legacy Edition is where things get serious. Priced at Dh1,299 at Geekay and around Dh1,101 on Amazon UAE, the bundle includes a replica Golden Gun, steelbook case, DLC content, and other exclusive extras.

There’s also a limited-edition 007-themed PS5 controller available for preorder in the UAE for Dh379.

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