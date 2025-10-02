  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Oct 02, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 10, 1447 | Fajr 04:54 | DXB weather-sun.svg35.3°C

'Games of Thrones' star Peter Dinklage to be seen in 'Wicker'

The movie, billed as a twisted romance, is directed by Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson from a script adapted from 'The Wicker Husband', a short story by Ursula Wills-Jones

Published: Thu 2 Oct 2025, 4:17 PM

Top Stories

Yas Island to Zayed Airport in 20 minutes: Abu Dhabi's new Line 4 tram unveiled

Yas Island to Zayed Airport in 20 minutes: Abu Dhabi's new Line 4 tram unveiled

Look: World’s only 'flying eye hospital' touches down in Dubai

Look: World’s only 'flying eye hospital' touches down in Dubai

New immigration process: India launches e-arrival card for foreigners

New immigration process: India launches e-arrival card for foreigners

Actor Peter Dinklage, best known for his role in Game of Thrones, will be seen in a twisted romance titled Wicker.

Wicker also features Olivia Colman, Alexander Skarsgard, and Elizabeth Debicki.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog; temperatures to dip to 21ºC

thumb-image

UAE petrol, diesel prices for October 2025 announced

thumb-image

Where wellbeing comes first: The Aquila School leads the way in safe, happy learning

thumb-image

NMC Healthcare marks breast cancer awareness month with special discounts, free consultations

thumb-image

Selena Gomez drops new wedding pics, reveals stunning bridal outfits

 

Wicker, which has now wrapped, has been directed by Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson from a script they adapted from Ursula Wills-Jones' short story The Wicker Husband. It was shot by Oscar-winning cinematographer Lol Crawley, according to Variety.

Billed as a "twisted, unconventional romance," the story follows Colman as a "smelly, single and perpetually ridiculed" fisherwoman living on the outskirts of a village by the sea. One day, fed up with her stuffy, small-minded neighbours, she commissions the local basketmaker to build her a husband entirely from wicker, with their relationship sparking "outrage, jealousy and chaos".

Topic Studios and Tango are financing and producing the film with Colman, Ed Sinclair and Tom Carver from South of The River, David Michod and Brad Zimmerman for Yoki, Inc. and Justin Lothrop and Brent Stiefel for Votiv, who originated and financed development, as well as Andrea Cornwell and Oliver Kassman.