'Game of Thrones' stars expecting second child together

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie already have a child, a boy they welcomed in early 2021

By ANI Published: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 1:31 PM Last updated: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 1:39 PM

Actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie of Game of Thrones fame, who played the roles of Jon Snow and Ygritte respectively in the HBO fantasy series, are once again expecting a baby together.

According to Page Six, Harington announced the news of their impending arrival while appearing on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Harington and Leslie welcomed their first child - a baby boy - in early 2021. Talking about his two-year-old son, Harington told Fallon their son is "about to get the shock of his life" as he's set to "get a brother or sister."

"I'm terrified... With the first baby you're like walking through clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for 9 months, well - the man is anyway," Harington admitted.

When asked what his son thinks about the new baby, Harington explained he hasn't "conceptually understood it just yet."

"We're trying to get him ready for it, we point to Rose's tummy and we say, 'Mommy's baby.' And he points at his tummy and says, 'My baby'," Harington said.

In September 2020, Leslie, 35, confirmed that she and Harington, 36, had their first baby on the way. Her pregnancy was revealed by Make magazine when the actress debuted her baby bump on the cover, as per Page Six.