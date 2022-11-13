'Game of Thrones' star Hannah Waddingham joins Ryan Gosling starrer 'The Fall Guy'

The film is based on the 1980s television series

Game of Thrones star Hannah Waddingham has joined the high-flying cast of Ryan Gosling's adventure feature The Fall Guy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress is listed on the cast list for the Universal film, which is based on the 1980s television series, along with Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stephanie Hsu, and Winston Duke. The action extravaganza, which is currently filming in Australia, is being directed by Bullet Train director David Leitch.

Unlike the original Lee Majors-starring show from the 1980s, this one doesn't center on a stuntman who also works as a bounty hunter. The Drew Pearce-penned script instead centers on a battered and past-his-prime stuntman (Gosling) who unexpectedly finds himself back on set with the star (Taylor-Johnson) he previously doubled for and who later replaced him. The star has vanished, though, which is the wrinkle.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Waddingham will take on the role of the stunt-filled film's producer in this problematic situation.

The stuntman's best friend is played by Duke, the movie star's assistant is played by Hsu, and the prosthetic makeup artist with a romantic history with the stuntman is played by Blunt.

Kelly McCormick and Leitch, through their 87North shingle, are producing. Along with Entertainment 360's Guymon Casady, Gosling is also producing.

Pearce and Geoff Shaevitz will work together as executive producers. The project is being managed by Universal's executive VP of production Matt Reilly and director of development Tony Ducret.

Waddingham's portrayal of Rebecca Welton, the club's owner and head coach played by Jason Sudeikis' Lasso, earned her an Emmy. Her two Critics' Choice Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Award for the outstanding ensemble were earned for the part.

Waddingham also stars in Netflix's Sex Education and London's West End and recently joined the voice cast of Garfield, which includes a host of A-list talent. She was also spotted in Hocus Pocus 2, which has grown to be the most popular film on Disney Plus.