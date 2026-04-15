'Game of Thrones' returns to big screen with with 'Aegon’s Conquest’ movie

Seven years after the final season of Game of Thrones premiered, the global franchise continues to evolve, with new projects in development and audiences still revisiting its legacy.

The anniversary was marked online by fan account Westerosies, which noted that Season 8 debuted seven years ago on HBO, sparking renewed conversation around the show’s cultural impact and how its universe is continuing to expand.

That expansion now includes a film currently in development, centred on Aegon I Targaryen, the original conqueror of Westeros. The title is officially to be 'Aegon’s Conquest’. News of the project first surfaced last month, with early reports confirming that the story will explore Aegon’s rise and unification of the Seven Kingdoms.

A story rooted in origins

Aegon Targaryen remains one of the most significant figures in Westerosi history, known for forging the Iron Throne and establishing Targaryen rule with the help of his dragons. His story predates the events of the original series by centuries, offering a deeper look into the political and military foundations of the fictional world.

The Targaryens, central to both the original series and its spin-offs, are portrayed as a powerful dynasty known for their dragon-riding legacy and complex family dynamics. Their story has already been explored in House of the Dragon, which focuses on internal conflicts within the ruling family.

Another prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is also set to expand the timeline further, shifting focus to a different chapter of Westeros history.