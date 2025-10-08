Galeries Lafayette Dubai launches 'Beauty & Candy Week'

This October, Galeries Lafayette Dubai invites visitors to indulge their senses at Beauty & Candy Week, an exciting experiential event that fuses two universal passions — beauty and candy. Running from October 22 to November 2, 2025, the 12-day celebration will transform the store’s beauty floor into a vibrant, candy-themed wonderland in collaboration with the world-famous Museum of Candy.

Designed as a multi-sensory journey, the event features interactive installations, immersive pop-ups, influencer appearances, and expert-led masterclasses — all centered around the joy, creativity, and sweetness of beauty.

At the heart of the experience is the Beauty & Candy Passport, a playful guide that takes guests through brand activations from top luxury names such as YSL, Tom Ford, Givenchy, Armani, Kilian, Amouage, and more. Participants can collect stamps at each zone to unlock exclusive rewards, including deluxe beauty samples, free beauty services, custom lipstick creations, themed ice cream flavors like Baklava and Éclair, and exciting giveaways.

Guests spending Dh350 or more during the event will receive a goodie bag and their very own Beauty & Candy Passport to begin the adventure.

The celebration also includes exclusive pop-ups and appearances, such as Antati Skincare’s meet-and-greet with founder and influencer Toufik (@toufiluk), a K-Beauty pop-up featuring the latest skincare innovations, and complimentary beauty services by Essentials Salon. Throughout the event, attendees can also look forward to surprise celebrity appearances, beauty tech demos, and brand takeovers.

Adding to the excitement, regional beauty experts from leading brands like YSL, Kilian, Lancôme, and Guerlain will host masterclasses, offering hands-on insights and creative techniques in a candy-inspired setting that blends learning with play.

Event Details:

📅 Dates: October 22 – November 2, 2025

📍 Location: Galeries Lafayette, First Floor, The Dubai Mall

📱 Social: @GaleriesLafayettedubai | #BeautyAndCandyWeek

🎟️ Admission: Free and open to the public

From indulgent treats to luxurious makeovers, Beauty & Candy Week promises to be a feast for the senses — a joyful fusion of style, flavour, and fun that celebrates the confidence and creativity at the heart of beauty.