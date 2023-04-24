Gal Gadot to be replaced as Wonder Woman? Here's what Ana de Armas, rumoured to be next superhero, has to say

Twitter chaos: Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan loses blue tick despite paying for it; hilarious tweet goes viral
The veteran actor is among a host of other celebrities who have lost the verified check-mark status on their accounts
'Blonde' star Ana de Armas was asked if she would take over the Wonder Woman role as Peter Safran and James Gunn look to reinvent the DC Universe. Gal Gadot recently reprised her role of Diana Prince in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'. However, Gadot's future in the role is uncertain after the third instalment of Patty Jenkins' 'Wonder Woman' was scrapped.
As reported by Deadline, De Armas said, "Well, I feel like Gal Gadot is doing a great job. I think she should keep doing that."
After the news of the new 'Wonder Woman' being scrapped emerged, Jenkins released a statement saying, "I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now."
As of now, the future of 'Wonder Woman' remains uncertain. Safran and Gunn are in the process of reinventing the DC Universe with a new Superman that will kick in a new era when 'Superman: Legacy' drops in theatres in 2025.
Meanwhile, Ana de Armas paid homage to her Cuban roots during her "Saturday Night Live" debut hosting performance recently. As the "Blonde" star turned up on stage for her monologue, she greeted the audience in Spanish, before revealing her experience of coming to the United States.
"I speak English," De Armas continued, "But I didn't when I first got to the U.S. I was born in Cuba. I came to America when I was 26, and I learnt English the way everyone who comes to this country does: by watching 'Friends."
