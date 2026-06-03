FWICE withdraws non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh over 'Don 3' row

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has withdrawn its non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh after the actor's abrupt exit from Don 3. Following it, several celebs and film bodies opposed FWICE's decision, leading to an intense debate across the industry and the internet.

FWICE have now announced that they have "withdrawn" their decision after the 'intervention' of the lndian Motion Picture Producers'Association (IMPPA). The film body has called for a "constructive and amicable resolution" in the ongoing issues between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment over Don 3.

"Over the course of subsequent discussions and deliberations, and after taking into consideration the intervention and appeal made by lndian Motion Picture Producers'Association (IMPPA) (respected producer body), it was collectively felt that the matter should now move towards a constructive and amicable resolution in the larger interest of maintaining harmony and unity within the entertainment industry," read the press statement of FWICE.

FWICE also expressed their gratitude to IMPPA for their guidance in resolving the matter.

The statement read, "We would especially like to acknowledge and place on record our sincere gratitude to the lndian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), one of the country's oldest, largest, and most respected representative bodies of producers, for its timely intervention, valuable guidance, and earnest efforts in resolving this matter."

The statement further added, "At the same time, we also strongly believe that matters affecting members of the fraternity should, wherever possible, be resolved through dialogue, understanding, and collective responsibility. It is this spirit of goodwill, mutual respect, and consideration for the larger interests of the industry that we have decided to withdraw the NCD issued against Mr. Ranveer Singh."

The controversy around Ranveer's exit erupted after the actor gave back-to-back blockbusters with Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge in 2025 and 2026 respectively.