'Frozen 3' first look teases Anna and Kristoff's wedding, new villain

Disney has dropped the first details about the highly anticipated third instalment of its beloved Frozen franchise.

At the D23 fan event, Disney offered a first look at Frozen 3, bringing back Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel) for what has been described as "their biggest journey yet."

While plot details remain largely under wraps, the preview suggests Anna and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) will get married, with Disney teasing that "this royal wedding has been a long time coming", according to Variety.

Olaf (Josh Gad) could also be getting his own romantic storyline, with the character reportedly finding a love interest named Samantha.

The showcase also introduced a mysterious new villain, who is seen descending from a snowy peak before telling the sisters: "The sisters of Arendelle, we finally meet."

At the Disney event, Menzel and Bell arrived hand-in-hand before performing Frozen Heart for fans.

Disney previously revealed concept art for Frozen 3 in August 2024. Created by Britney Lee, the artwork showed Elsa riding a white horse alongside Anna on a brown stag.

The original Frozen premiered in 2013 and was co-directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, with Lee also writing the film. Inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's The Snow Queen, the movie grossed around $1.3 billion worldwide and won two Academy Awards, including Best Animated Feature.

Buck and Lee returned for Frozen 2 in 2019, which went on to gross around $1.45 billion globally.

Frozen 3 was initially expected to arrive in 2026 before its release was pushed back.

Speaking about the wait in 2025, Gad said the team did not want to rush the third film.

"There's a reason the movie is coming out in 2027, and that is because no one wants to rush this. Everyone wants this to not just be a sequel or a money grab. They want this to be absolutely worthy of the story we set out to make in 2013," he said.

Frozen 3 is set to hit theatres on November 24, 2027.