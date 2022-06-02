From visiting Ripe Market to celebrating Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Top things to do this weekend in UAE

Embrace the weekend with our guide to fun-filled activities in country

By CT Desk Published: Thu 2 Jun 2022, 10:08 AM

Visit the Ripe Market

Golden Mile Galleria at Palm Jumeirah will be home to the highly anticipated Ripe Market this Saturday. It will feature a variety of lifestyle shops and food kiosks as well as highly entertaining fun-filled activities for children including craft zones. The marketplace featuring aspiring artisans, makers, and entrepreneurs, will be open from 10am till 7pm at buildings 7 to 10.

Re-live the world of Harry Potter

Months after the first film of the Harry Potter franchise was re-released in the UAE cinemas, the second film Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets will be screened in the UAE for a limited time from today. For the unversed, the second film of the franchise continues the journey of young Harry and his friends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. This time, the three friends find themselves trying to repel a dark force that had made Hogwarts its home. Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.

Raise the roof with your moves

Popular underground club B018.DXB is inviting guests for a super-fun night filled with music and dancing. German DJ sensation Marc DePulse will be raising the roof at the club on Friday as part of his World Tour. Located on the 42nd floor of Media One Hotel, the Main Room of B018.DXB opens at 10pm. Call 050 4230018 for reservations.

Attend a fashion exhibition

Back for its 27th edition, the SoPritti fashion, glamour, and lifestyle event, is set to showcase a roster of prominent South Asian designers at Swissotel Al Murooj, Dubai on Saturday, June 4. The one-day event will feature unique items and collections from Rina Dhaka, Pallavi Puri, Studio Sajid, and more. From 10:30am to 8pm.

CELEBRATE THE QUEEN’S PLATINUM JUBILEE

Head down to Queen Elizabeth 2

The iconic cruise ship has unveiled the exciting line-up of special events and activities as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on her Platinum Jubilee celebrations this weekend in the UAE. From Heritage Tours and Platinum Afternoon Tea to Platinum Jubilee Quiz Nights, Dinner and Variety Shows, there is something for everyone to be a part of this weekend. Visit qe2.com for more information.

Drinks and bites at The Blacksmith

On The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, The Blacksmith at Wyndham Dubai is offering a beverage and a burger for Dh70. Today, from 5pm onwards.

Try the Armani Hotel offers

As part of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Armani Hotel Dubai is inviting guests for an all-British weekend. A series of culinary events featuring a collection of British delicacies and royal favourites will take place at the venue. English Breakfast for Dh175 per person. English Afternoon Tea for Dh185 per person. Dh320 per couple available from June 2–5. Brunch on Sunday, June 5; Dh399 per person for soft beverage package, Dh499 per person for house beverages package.