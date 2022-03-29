From Shaan concert to Kids Carnival: Things to do this Tuesday in the UAE

The Oscars ground to a shocked silence after Smith smacked the comedian onstage after he made a joke about Smith’s wife.
Entertainment1 day ago
Kids Carnival
Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Hamra Mall has launched its Kids Carnival, a fun-filled activity and entertainment area for little ones in the shopping mall. Running till March 31, the activities at the carnival begin from 5pm onwards. The venue will feature a bouncy castle, entertaining games, arts and crafts stations, painting and more.
Afternoon Tea
Head to Osmo Lounge & Bar, Hilton Abu Dhabi, to indulge in savoury and sweet treats including classic scones with clotted cream and strawberry jam, served alongside a selection of tea, coffee, or juice. Until March 31, ladies will be welcomed with a handcrafted mocktail or cocktail. Dh250 for Afternoon Tea for two, from 2pm-6pm.
Dine Mediterranean
Fine dining spot Caya in Sharjah is serving up delectable reinterpretations of flavours from all over the world. Tickle your taste buds with dishes from the new menu featuring a touch of Mediterranean on modern cuisine. From 6pm-12pm. Located on Al Dhaid Road, University City, Sharjah.
Shaan Concert at Expo 2020 Dubai
Celebrate India Pavilion’s National Day with Shaan, the ‘Golden Voice of India’. The singer will sing live on the Jubilee Stage tonight from 8.30pm onwards.
Sakura Blossom Month
Celebrate the arrival of Sakura Blossom at Katsuya, an eatery at Hyde Hotel Dubai in Business Bay. Watch the delicate flowers fall gently and cover the country in pink splendour as you enjoy the specially curated menu featuring a five-course experience. Dh385 per person, from 7pm onwards.
Don’t miss Gloria Gaynor at Expo 2020 Dubai
Two-time Grammy award-winner Gloria Gaynor, best known for I Will Survive and Let Me Know, is coming to Expo 2020 Dubai in its final week. As part of Expo Street Music, the American singer will be joined by musician Martin Avari. Together, the artists will put on a great show for music lovers at Sustainability Plaza. Tonight, from 8.30pm onwards.
Compiled by Husain Rizvi (husain@khaleejtimes.com)
The Oscars ground to a shocked silence after Smith smacked the comedian onstage after he made a joke about Smith’s wife.
Entertainment1 day ago
'Resources are scarce and we — collectively as a global community — can do more'
Entertainment1 day ago
At least 19 films starring Reeves were removed from Tencent, the Chinese video platform
Entertainment1 day ago
'But right during the pandemic, I felt I just needed to make a movie that made me feel like I was 25 again'
Entertainment1 day ago
A-listers who have passed strict Covid-19 testing protocols will walk the red carpet in their finest gowns and tuxedos once again.
Entertainment2 days ago
Embrace the final day of the weekend with our guide to fun-filled events and activities.
Entertainment2 days ago
Norah Jones and Yo-Yo Ma are among other stars who will perform at the world fair
Entertainment2 days ago
John is currently on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour — an extravaganza of more than 300 gigs worldwide that began in 2018
Entertainment2 days ago