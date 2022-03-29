From Shaan concert to Kids Carnival: Things to do this Tuesday in the UAE

Enjoy your Tuesday with our guide to fun-filled activities and offers around the country

By CT Desk Published: Tue 29 Mar 2022, 9:08 AM

Kids Carnival

Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Hamra Mall has launched its Kids Carnival, a fun-filled activity and entertainment area for little ones in the shopping mall. Running till March 31, the activities at the carnival begin from 5pm onwards. The venue will feature a bouncy castle, entertaining games, arts and crafts stations, painting and more.

Afternoon Tea

Head to Osmo Lounge & Bar, Hilton Abu Dhabi, to indulge in savoury and sweet treats including classic scones with clotted cream and strawberry jam, served alongside a selection of tea, coffee, or juice. Until March 31, ladies will be welcomed with a handcrafted mocktail or cocktail. Dh250 for Afternoon Tea for two, from 2pm-6pm.

Dine Mediterranean

Fine dining spot Caya in Sharjah is serving up delectable reinterpretations of flavours from all over the world. Tickle your taste buds with dishes from the new menu featuring a touch of Mediterranean on modern cuisine. From 6pm-12pm. Located on Al Dhaid Road, University City, Sharjah.

Shaan Concert at Expo 2020 Dubai

Celebrate India Pavilion’s National Day with Shaan, the ‘Golden Voice of India’. The singer will sing live on the Jubilee Stage tonight from 8.30pm onwards.

Sakura Blossom Month

Celebrate the arrival of Sakura Blossom at Katsuya, an eatery at Hyde Hotel Dubai in Business Bay. Watch the delicate flowers fall gently and cover the country in pink splendour as you enjoy the specially curated menu featuring a five-course experience. Dh385 per person, from 7pm onwards.

Don’t miss Gloria Gaynor at Expo 2020 Dubai

Two-time Grammy award-winner Gloria Gaynor, best known for I Will Survive and Let Me Know, is coming to Expo 2020 Dubai in its final week. As part of Expo Street Music, the American singer will be joined by musician Martin Avari. Together, the artists will put on a great show for music lovers at Sustainability Plaza. Tonight, from 8.30pm onwards.

Compiled by Husain Rizvi (husain@khaleejtimes.com)