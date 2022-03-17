From Ronan Keating concert to fitness challenge: What's happening in UAE this weekend

Make the most of your days off with our guide to the best activities and events around town

Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 12:48 PM

Hag Al Laila celebrations

This weekend, celebrate Hag Al Laila at Zeman Awwal, Mall of the Emirates with extensive entertainment, workshops, storytelling, and traditional giveaways. Hag Al Laila, an integral part of Emirati tradition takes place every year in the middle of Sha’aban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar. Zeman Awwal is a unique cultural space that was launched in celebration of the heritage of the UAE on National Day. Thursday, March 17 from 6pm-10pm. Friday, March 18 from 4pm-10pm.

Ronan Keating concert

Celebrate Paddy’s Day this year at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena with Irish singer-songwriter Ronan Keating. The bestselling international pop star will be performing live on Friday, March 18. Tickets from Dh145. Head to Platinumlist.net, BookMyShow, or the venue’s official website to purchase tickets.

Trunk Show

India’s multi-designer retailer Aza Fashions is bringing its Trunk Show to Dubai in collaboration with Numaish Lifestyle Exhibitions. The show, taking place at Shangri-La, Dubai will showcase curated collections by some of India’s most celebrated designers including Abhinav Mishra, Nupur Kanoi, Payal Singhal, Saaksha & Kinni, Payal Khandwala, Shyam Narayan Prasad and others. Visitors can also shop from a range of wedding wear and other trending looks for the new season. March 18 and 19, from 11am-7pm.

Walk for a cause

Leading science-focused community Dubai Science Park (DSP) is hosting the third edition of WeWalk, an annual charitable walkathon representing people from “all walks of life”. In collaboration with UAE Rare Disease Society, WeWalk will take place on Saturday, March 19. Register at wewalk.ae.

Concert for peace

Dubai musician and the founder-director of one of the oldest music schools in Dubai, Glenn Perry, is organising the ‘Global Peace Event 2022’, to be held live and virtually from March 18-20 at Dubai Music School from 7pm onwards. To receive an invitation to the free live concert and to watch the virtual performances on social media, send an email to glennperrymusic@gmail.com

Tough Mudder challenge

Back for the weekend, Jeep Tough Mudder is set to provide participants a unique experience with an exciting team challenge. With two course routes to choose from, participants will take on world-class obstacles including Pyramid Scheme, Spread Eagle, and Cage Crawl. Saturday, March 19 at Fujairah Adventure Park. Tough Mudder 5km, from USD70. Tough Mudder 10-12km, from USD85. All fitness enthusiasts can purchase the tickets from toughmudderarabia.com.

Beach Day Out

Enjoy a day filled with glamour, elegance, and fun as Ocean Club Marbella returns to Dubai’s DRIFT Beach. With an incredible line-up of live entertainment, guests can enjoy the tunes from popular band The Troubadors until 5pm, followed by NYC’s DJ Newman who will keep the party going till 8pm. Guests can also indulge in scrumptious dishes and drinks to keep themselves occupied along with the breathtaking views at the stunning beach. From 12-8pm, at One&Only Royal Mirage.

Full Moon Party

Experience a divine gastronomical voyage at NOEPE, Dubai Creek where a Full Moon Party is being held. As night falls, spectacles will begin and illuminate guests as they relish fresh spreads of oysters, ceviche, lobsters, sashimi & sushi, delectable desserts and many more paired with live music. Friday, March 18 from 6-11pm. Dress Code: All White.

EXPO 2020 DUBAI HIGHLIGHTS

Mickey and Minnie’s Magical Voyage

Disney fans are in for a special performance by Mickey and Minnie. The two fan favourite characters will embark on a magical adventure specially curated for the Expo 2020 Dubai. The show will take place on Saturday, March 19 at Expo’s Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre at 7pm and 8.30pm. It is free-to-attend for all Expo ticket holders.

Stars at India Pavilion

Renowned celebrities including directors Ketan Mehta, Shekhar Kapur, S S Rajamouli, actors Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan, Tovino Thomas, Ram Charan, N T Rama Rao Jr, and producer Deepak Mukut, among others are expected to participate in ‘Media & Entertainment fortnight’ at Expo 2020’s India Pavilion starting from March 18. Singer Kailash Kher and his band Kailasha Live will perform on the inaugural day. Various events covering areas including Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC), Film and OTT will be held during the event. PTI

Check the Expo website for updates.

RRR Cast Special Appearance

Catch the stars of the upcoming action drama RRR at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Jubilee Stage. Fans can see the popular Indian actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and SS Rajamouli on Friday, March 18 from 4.30pm-5.30pm.

Compiled by Husain Rizvi (husain@khaleejtimes.com)